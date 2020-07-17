‘Glee’ star drowns saving her 4-year-old son from being pulled under water

It’s every mom’s nightmare – your little one is pulled under water and you have only moments to save them! According to a news report, this is probably exactly what happened when Hollywood actress Naya Rivera pulled her 4-year-old son from Lake Piru in California and hoisted him back to the safety of their boat a few days ago.

But the ‘Glee’ star who played the cheerleader Santana Lopez in the TV musical-comedy is reported to have drowned shortly after saving her son.

Her body was discovered in the lake after an intensive five-day search.

At a press conference attended by Harpers Bazaar, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, told investigators he’d been swimming in the lake with his mom and that she had boosted him back on deck. But when he looked back, he saw her going under the water.

”There’s a lot of currents on the lake that appear particularly in the afternoon,” said the sheriff. “The idea perhaps being that the boat started drifting, it was unanchored, and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back on to the boat, but not enough to save herself.”

When the actress didn’t return on time with the rented boat, its vendor discovered the boat drifting on the lake with the boy alone on deck. Mercifully, he was fast asleep and still wearing his life-jacket.

Her last Instagram post was of her and her son.

