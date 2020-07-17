5-minute pizza recipe made with wholewheat or plain wraps

You don’t have to spend hours in the kitchen to prepare a delicious meal for your family. This 5-minute do it yourself pizza recipe will become one of your favourite quick dinner recipes. This is not a quick and easy recipe that you can create with wholewheat which is both tasty and healthy.

*Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

6 small wholewheat or plain wraps

1 cup tomato purée

1 small carrot, peeled and finely grated

1 tsp dried oregano (optional)

3 cups mozzarella, grated

2 sausages of your choice, sliced

1 avocado, sliced

Method:

Preheat oven to 200°C. Place the wraps on a baking tray and bake for about 5 minutes until crisp. Heat the tomato purée, carrot and oregano on medium-high for 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Spread the pizza bases with the tomato sauce and sprinkle with cheese. Top with sausages.

Bake under a hot grill for about 5 minutes until the cheese is bubbling. Serve topped with avocado.

Top tips:

Kids will enjoy sausages like frankfurters or cooked boerewors.

For an adult version, try chorizo and scatter over rocket and peppadews.

Use a vegetable peeler to make trendy avo shavings.

