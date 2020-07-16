Our Kids 16.7.2020 02:00 pm

WATCH: This child crying over the realities of the lockdown is all of us

Karabo Mokoena
WATCH: This child crying over the realities of the lockdown is all of us

Can you feel her pain?

Remember how people felt when the lockdown started? Well, these parents were able to capture that very feeling when their daughter broke down.

She listed all her favourite restaurants that had to shut down due to the lockdown, and noted how “unfair” it was. And no, she won’t settle for a drive-through because “it’s just boring when you are waiting for food to come”.

This just goes to show that the lockdown is also affecting the littles just as much as it’s getting to the adults.

Her concerns, however, are not those of any adult.

Watch the full video here: 

