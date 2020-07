Karen and Dian Derrico are parents to 11 children and have only had five pregnancies. They have had two singletons, two sets of twins, and one set of quintuplets (five children).

They are now expecting triplets, which will give them a total of 14 children.

The Derricos are the stars in a new TLC show called Doubling Down with the Derricos, premiering on 11 August.

Watch the full trailer here:

