Parenty 15.7.2020 05:00 pm

Angie Motshekga to meet with relevant stakeholders regarding the possible closure of schools

Karabo Mokoena
Angie Motshekga to meet with relevant stakeholders regarding the possible closure of schools

Twitter

Stakeholders in the education sector are gearing up for some crucial meetings for the next few days.

The minister of basic education Angie Motshekga will be meeting with relevant stakeholders to discuss issues surrounding the reopening of schools. This will also include the South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) which has called for the immediate shut down of schools. 

“The purpose of the meeting will be to obtain input on the issue regarding the peak of Covid-19 pandemic as it relates to schools” the statement shares. 

This comes in light of the World Health Organisation (WHO) making a recommendation that schools should be closed due to the Covid-19 peak. 

Also Read: The World Health Organisation says schools should be closed until September

According to WHO’s Emergency Programme Executive Director Dr. Michael Ryan “the best and safest way to reopen schools is in the context of low community transmission, that has been effectively suppressed by a broad-based, comprehensive strategy”.

The consultations the department is entering will be concluded on Friday. 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
How to open pre-primary schools in a pandemic 15.7.2020
The World Health Organisation says schools should be closed until September 15.7.2020
Naptosa also calls for schools to be closed after Motshekga cancels meeting 15.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 