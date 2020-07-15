Angie Motshekga to meet with relevant stakeholders regarding possible closure of schools

The minister of basic education Angie Motshekga will be meeting with relevant stakeholders to discuss issues surrounding the reopening of schools. This will also include the South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) which has called for the immediate shut down of schools.

“The purpose of the meeting will be to obtain input on the issue regarding the peak of Covid-19 pandemic as it relates to schools,” the statement shares.

This comes in light of the World Health Organisation (WHO) making a recommendation that schools should be closed due to the Covid-19 peak.

Also Read: The World Health Organisation says schools should be closed until September

According to WHO’s Emergency Programme Executive Director Dr Michael Ryan “the best and safest way to reopen schools is in the context of low community transmission, that has been effectively suppressed by a broad-based, comprehensive strategy”.

The consultations the department is entering will be concluded on Friday.

Basic Education Minister to Engage in Consultation with All Stakeholders In The Sector: The Minister of Basic Education, Mrs Angie Motshekga, will engage in broad consultations with all stakeholders in the basic education sector#BasicEducation #BackToSchoolSA pic.twitter.com/g8wUHDizgE — Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) July 15, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.