Heartbreak as Covid-19 mom loses her premature baby to the virus

A woman, who tested positive for Covid-19 recently, was informed this week, that she has lost her baby after contracting the virus.

“Her baby died eight days ago, but doctors advised us to not tell her because it could affect her recovery,” father of Marzanne Lennox, Skip Scheepers said.

“She was informed of her baby’s death on Tuesday morning.”

Scheepers said his daughter underwent a procedure on Tuesday, to have her baby removed.

“The procedure was successful,” he said.

“My daughter is heartbroken.”

He said his daughter was back in ICU, where she would be further treated.

“We hope and believe that she will recover soon.”

Scheepers said that he also wanted to use the opportunity to create awareness about the virus, especially among women who were pregnant.

“If there is one thing I can say to the community, it is this – please wear your mask, regularly wash your hands and stay away from other people,” he said.

He also said that people should get Vitamin C, in the form of Vitamin supplements or fruits.

“Vitamin C improves your immune system,” he said.

Scheepers said they have received support from all around the world.

“People we don’t even know are supporting us and praying for our family,” he said.

