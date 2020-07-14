10 twin pregnancy myths busted

You don’t have to eat for three, there’s no guarantee that you will give birth to small babies and identical twins don’t even run in the family.

Have we got your interest yet? Read on for more fascinating first-hand experience about twin births – and babies, from a mom of twins (with a previous pregnancy to compare).

There are many myths surrounding multiples. Some are funny and others are cause for concern. Luckily, common sense takes over most of the time and can immediately answer the questions.

I say, take it with a pinch of salt and rather focus on enjoying your babies than focusing on information that changes as fast as Google is updated.

You will have very bad morning sickness

It varies for each person: my worst morning sickness was with my first child. When I fell pregnant with my twins I was hardly sick. I had odd batches of nausea.

Remember to eat for three

Imagine if we actually ate three times our normal amount each day, we would balloon at a rapid pace. We would then consume around 4000 calories a day. Actually, you are not supposed to up your calorie intake until the second trimester and then it’s only 300-350 calories per day. So if you are having twins, it will be an additional 300 calories per day for each baby – sorry!

If I fall, will it hurt the babies?

The combination of a shifting centre of balance and ligament – loosening hormones swimming around can definitely make a pregnant mom clumsy. Try and prevent falls by wearing flat, comfortable shoes with non-skid soles (it’s not the time to be wearing your fashionable high heels), hold on to the railing when you walk and slow down when you move around. Don’t rush the way you used to: in general you need to slow down and be more cautious. If you do happen to fall, don’t panic, your babies are well padded in their fluid-filled home, and it’s highly unlikely they will hurt at all.

But to be on the safe side still call your gynae: it’s probably best to have a check-up to make sure everyone is fine.

It’s a guarantee that you will give birth early… to small babies

It’s well known that the chance of carrying twins or triplets full term is highly unlikely. Most moms will make it to about 35-38 weeks with twins. Full term for twins is considered 38 weeks. I made it to just over 37 weeks and both of my boys were healthy weighing 3,7kg and 3,5kg.

Twins can only be born via a C-section

Although this is a preferred method by most gynaes, there are many moms who have given birth naturally. If the babies are lying in the right position and you are healthy as a mom, there is no reason why you can’t give birth vaginally.

Twins have to run in the family

Identical twins happen randomly, and this can happen to any woman any time. There is no genetic link that doctors have discovered. It’s true though that fraternal twins, the ones that aren’t related to fertility drugs, can run in families. Doctors and researchers think it’s because of hyper ovulation and is related to genetics.

Two peas in a pod

Even if your children look alike, they may be totally opposite in personalities. They may share certain genetic predispositions, but have other surprising differences. Even identical twins who have matching DNA can have a few key differences. And scientists know that not all traits come from genetics.

Two will drive you crazy

At times it might feel like they will drive you crazy, but they wont kill you. It’s said that moms of twins live longer on average than moms of singletons. Researchers don’t think that having twins makes women stronger, but they believe that stronger, healthier women have twins.

Identical twins can communicate by extrasensory perception (ESP)

There is no scientific evidence that twins exchange thoughts or ideas by reading each other’s minds – identical twins’ social closeness is better explained by studies showing that there are common genes determine their communication skills.

Identical twins always have one placenta

About one third of identical twins have a separate placenta.

So, on those days when you feel like you just can’t manage anymore, you will be comforted to know that your twins or triplets will have a special bond that will outlast their childhood. It’s a bond that the rest of us can only envy. They are each other’s best friends for life. Imagine what it must be like coming into the world with your best friend?

