Do you know the age restrictions for the different social media platforms your kids are on?

Numerous social media platforms keep surfacing every other year, and kids have access to download and use these apps.

It is therefore important for parents to know which accounts their children can use and those that they cant.

According to Childline South Africa, kid’s private information can be accessed by strangers if the right privacy settings are not put in place.

Sexual solicitation and possible abductions are some of the dangers that young children are subjected to on social media.

Did you know that there are age restrictions on social media apps?

When signing up for a social media account, we still urge all young people to enforce privacy settings and practice online safety like not chatting to strangers or posting private information pic.twitter.com/6a9rjQ2gFl — ChildlineSouthAfrica (@ChildlineSA) July 8, 2020

