Parents disappointed as Ramaphosa fails to mention schools in address

As the country’s first citizen summoned his people to a family meeting, no one knew what the agenda was, but some had expectations.

Parents were looking forward to hearing what President Cyril Ramaphosa had to say about the reopening of schools. As more schools close due to infections among teachers and students, parents are extremely uneasy.

Also Read: School turns hostel into isolation venue as 204 learners test positive for Covid-19

“I was watching just for that,” said Chantal Jenene Gomez.

For a lot of parents, the wellbeing and education of their children take precedence over visitations and alcohol consumption. So for them, the president only focused on things that were not of major concern to them.

Even teachers are disappointed that the president failed to acknowledge them as there was no mention of people in the education sector.

“We are currently closed due to a case and it’s so scary as our lives and the lives of our children are at risk,” Tasneem Maganlal expressed.

Some parents even feel that the issue around schools should have been addressed since cases went up after the reopening of schools. For them, the two are linked.

As always, Twitter did not hold back either.

Why doesn’t #cyrilramaphosa mention that even the opening of schools contribute to the increase in infections. Why are we mizing this? pic.twitter.com/TykoxBlPvt — Neo Mo_Beast (@FFM_016) July 12, 2020

The only thing I was expecting to be closed was schools, our kids lives matter. #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/JPmQP6maZD — ????Mamtolo????️‍???? (@onzo99) July 12, 2020

The president refers to visit family as carelessness and being irresponsible BUT our kids are going to school ksasa… He better address this #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/nYi03rHREV — Zinzi Mqungquto (@zinzi24) July 12, 2020

#cyrilramaphosa He did not even breath anything about school children Focusing only on alcohol pic.twitter.com/VbSM4QquCt — #NativeOfBelaBela (@tsheko2020) July 12, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.