This is how tissue salt can help with your child’s cough and other illnesses

Tissue salt remedies are completely safe and can be given to your baby from birth.

They can be used to treat a number of common ailments, says Dr Vicki Compere, a homeopath based in Johannesburg. There are no known side effects associated with using these remedies, she adds.

Tissue salts decoded

Tissue salts contains 12 essential minerals, explains Cape Town-based homeopath Dr Heather Lockyear. Our health depends on the correct balance of these minerals, as they constitute our bones, blood, organs and muscles. Giving your baby these remedies is a great way to prevent mineral deficiencies and treat the underlying problems such as reflux or constipation.

How to use them

Tissue salts are completely safe to use during pregnancy and can be given to your baby from birth. They’re also great to take while breastfeeding and can help to restore lost minerals in both moms and babies. Unlike ibuprofen- or paracetamol-based medicines, which come with contraindications and side effects, tissue salts can be used continuously in babies and children as there’s no toxic build-up in the body, says Dr Compere.

Generally, tissue salts can be taken two to three times a day or as often as every 15 minutes in acute cases such as a fever or a bout of painful stomach cramps. It’s important to seek medical advice if your child isn’t feeling better within 24 hours, she adds.

7 tissue salt remedies

If you’re not sure which tissue salt to use for a specific ailment, follow these suggestions:

Problem: Colic

Tissue salt: Mag Phos No8

Function: This tissue salt acts as an antispasmodic and is used for any type of cramp or spasm, including hiccups or flatulence. It relaxes the smooth muscle of the digestive system.

Problem: Constipation

Tissue salts: Nat Mur No9; Nat Sulf No11; Silica No12

Functions: Nat Mur No9 is used to regulate water distribution in the body and helps with constipation. Nat Sulf No11 is strongly associated with the liver and gall bladder and is used for flatulence and constipation. Silica No12 is useful for ongoing constipation.

Problem: Reflux

Tissue salt: Nat Phos No10

Function: This tissue salt is the acid neutraliser in the body and is used to remedy lactic or uric acid build-up. It also helps to ease sour vomiting.

Problem: Teething

Tissue salts:Calc Phos No2; Ferrum Phos No4; Mag Phos No8

Functions: Calc Phos No2 is the vital tissue salt for strong bones and teeth.

Ferrum Phos No4 is used for its anti-inflammatory properties and eases fever and red, swollen gums.

Mag Phos No8 helps to prevent teething pain and relaxes the digestive system, thereby reducing the frequency of stomach upsets linked to teething.

Problem: Pain and fever

Tissue salt: Ferrum Phos No4

Function: This is used for inflammation anywhere in the body with redness, pain and fever as symptoms.

Problem: Poor immune system

Tissue salts: Calc Phos No2; Kali Mur No5; Nat Sulph No11

Functions: Calc Phos No2 speeds up recovery after illness. Kali Mur No5 is a mucus decongestant and helps to strengthen a weak immune system. Nat Sulph No11 is used for influenza, chest infections, chronic bronchitis or persistent coughs.

Problem: Restless sleep

Tissue salts: Kali Phos No6; Mag Phos No8

Functions: Kali Phos No6 is the main nervous system tissue salt and eases restlessness and anxiety. Mag Phos No8 is a relaxant and helps with stress and insomnia.

