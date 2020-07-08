WATCH: Baby rolls over in mom’s tummy

In a video that has been viewed over 9 million times on Facebook, a mother captures the moment when her baby rolls over in her womb – she’s 39 weeks pregnant in the video.

Mom and Dad sound relatively calm in the video while capturing their little one’s antics, with mom saying she’s sure there’s nothing to worry about. You can hear a couple of people having a conversation in the back ground.

We’re not quite sure why she’s asking or why it matters, but Mom asks Dad if he had unprotected sex with her the previous night… his reply is quite hilarious!

Watch the video below:

Mother captures the moment her baby rolls over in the womb at 39 weeks. ???????????? Posted by Ikechukwu Onyekwe on Monday, 22 June 2020

