I don’t want to be pregnant in a pandemic

My husband and I have been having a lot of conversations about our state of readiness to have another child. And by the sound of things, we are totally ready to add a new human being into the world.

However, the world is not ready.

My best friend is expecting her second child and I hate having realistic conversations with her regarding our state of affairs as a country.

The reality is that more and more people are getting infected, and others dying. I woke up one day and the numbers had a face and a name. It was no longer just a global pandemic but it was now a virus that my friend’s mother had and a virus that killed my uncle’s best friend.

Now, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize’s words were ringing so loudly in my head: 70% of the population will most likely get infected by this virus.

Me and my family are doing our best to fall within the category of the 30%, but that is difficult when you can’t remain in your house full-time because we have to eat and continue functioning.

Also Read: The Egyptian government encourages women to avoid pregnancy due to Covid-19

For more than 100 days, we have been required to remain in our homes, not visit family and friends, and do our best to flatten the curve. When you do see a friend at the shops that you missed, you are not even allowed to hug them.

Do you know what I do when I am struggling? I hug it out.

Nope, not in 2020 you don’t.

Then its thoughts of a birth that I will be required to potentially have in the absence of my partner. I had almost my entire family with me when I gave birth. That kept me strong and made me feel at ease, which helped with my birth.

Also Read: Mom shares her birthing experience during a global pandemic

The thought of living in a world where we can’t do that anymore is a slap in the face whenever I feel broody (which is a lot of times lately).

Also Read: This is how Covid-19 will affect pregnancy and childbirth in the future

The truth of the matter is that we have no idea when this is ending, but the numbers and deaths keep climbing up daily. I am not ready to bring a child into a world of chaos and uncertainty.

To my best friend and every woman carrying fruits of their womb: I admire your strength and pray for you every day. You did not ask to be put into this situation, but here you are. Your strength will carry you through and that life you carry will make it all worth it.

Love and light to you all.

And to everyone asking me when I am introducing a sibling for my daughter: Don’t.

Karabo Mokoena is a wife, a girl mom, a writer and content creator. She is the Resident Contributor for Parenty and a Mommy Blogger, creating relatable parenting content for her blog Black Mom Chronicles. You can engage with her on her Instagram and Facebook pages. She is a political science graduate, who has worked in Human Resources for most of her professional career. She loves engaging with people, thus her choice to specialise in recruitment. She loves telling stories and sharing her life’s journey to brighten someone else’s day.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.