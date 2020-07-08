WATCH: Young boy captures and throws pigeons at by-passers

Imagine this:

You are out for a walk one beautiful afternoon minding your own business, then out of the blue, you are being hit by pigeons.

This is exactly what happened in Pigeon Square in Barcelona. This boy attacked tourists with pigeons that he was grabbing. Some of the by-passers had no idea what hit them.

This video made waves in May 2019, and somehow, made its way into 2020, and people are still getting tickled by it.

Watch the full video here:

