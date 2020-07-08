WATCH: Best friends who got married explain how they fell pregnant at the same time

Karina Rincon, 31, and Kelly Mesa, 32, were childhood best friends, but it was only after they graduated college that they revealed their romantic love for each other.

The couple moved from Venezuala to the US and are currently successful bio-medical engineers living in LA California. They tied the knot in 2017 and started investigating various options for expanding their family.

In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) was out of their budget and so they found a sperm donor online and each ordered a home insemination kit costing around R1 500. They both decided to try the home insemination method to increase their chances of at least one of them falling pregnant.

To their surprise, both women fell pregnant immediately! In their gender-reveal video they discovered that they were having a boy and a girl.

The couple gave birth within three days of each other in July 2019, with Kelly giving birth to a boy named Leo and Katrina delivering a little girl named Sophie. They are enjoying the journey of raising their babies together.

They shared their story to help give hope to other couples who were struggling to conceive or were not able to conceive traditionally.

