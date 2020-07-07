Your toddler does not want to wear a mask? Here are ways to encourage them

Wearing mask has become a non negotiable in our current times. Being a parent with a toddler means, a lot of times, you have to negotiate. Kids that young have no idea what you mean when you mention global pandemic or flattening the curve. So parents need to get creative to encourage their children to not only wear a mask but keep it on for longer periods.

Why some kids are scared of masks

How your child reacts to seeing masks will depend largely on his age. If your little one is a little older, it might not faze him at all. In fact, he might think that every time he puts it on, he turns into a superhero!

But for infants and toddlers it can take some getting used to. The reasons is because from the time they are babies, young kids look at faces for signs that they are safe. When your face is blocked by a mask, they can’t see your friendly smile or a familiar look that will put them at ease. When they can’t see your whole face, it stands to reason that they can feel a bit scared.

Some little ones may cry when you try put on a face mask, others might refuse by hiding their face, or cling to you.

But you can help your child feel more comfortable – all kids learn that something that might have seemed scary in the beginning is not so scary after all.

Here are 4 useful tips to encourage little kids to wear their masks:

Help them to get used to masks.

Practise at home with them before they have to go out with one. Help them to practice how to put one on and take it off.

Help make it fun.

Introduce a sense of play – your little one can pretend to be a doctor or a nurse while wearing their mask. You can even let them use a “doctor kit” and take care of their doll or a favourite soft toy.

Have a few masks handy.

When they’re playing at home, let them use their imagination about how to use them while they play at home. It helps make masks a more normal part of their everyday life – at least now while we’re all doing our bit to contain the spread of the virus. You can ask them to put masks on their teddy bears or a favourite soft toy and to tell you why his toy has to wear one. This will give you a good opportunity to clear up any confusion, and offer reassurance.

Encourage them to decorate it.

Let them help you shop or sew a mask. Encourage your child to decorate their mask with a personal touch like a sticker. Depending on the type of mask, you can even get them to draw on them.

Make sure it’s snug and comfy.

It’s important that your little one’s mask fits properly. According to Sr Burgie Ireland, you’ll know the mask fits properly if there aren’t big gaps between the skin and the mask. “It should fit securely and comfortably enough on your child without moving or slipping off the nose when he’s talking.” She says the material the mask is made out of is also important. Some children might find the fabric “scratchy”.

You need to make sure the material isn’t too stiff or hard so it doesn’t irritate their skin if they’re sensitive. At the same time, the material should also not be too thick or too thin. “The mask should be porous enough to allow him to breath comfortably but shouldn’t be so thin you could blow out a candle,” Burgie says.

Here are 5 masks that get the kids’ thumbs-up:

Wren design kids face mask, made from a combination of cloth and paper so your kids can draw on them, R120

Keedo girls single-layer cloth face mask, R149 for pack of 3

2 layer “bunny” or “mellow tiger” fabric mask, R95

Emoji triple layer mask, R135 for a pack of 4

Grey stars, double layer cloth face mask, R65

DJ Zinhle kiddies masks, R149 for 2

Fun reusable double layer cloth face masks, R50

These are great options for kids who are claustrophobic or just don’t like wearing a mask:

Kids bucket hat with shield, R150

Kids face shield (cute brown bear) R150 for a pack of 2

