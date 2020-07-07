WATCH: Triplets drive dad crazy as they try and go through the fridge

One toddler is a handful, so you can only imagine three. Maria Mekebri is a mom of 15-month old triplets, living in San Antonio Texas.

Her Instagram video showing partner, Xavier trying to keep the toddlers out of the fridge has gone viral with over 73,000 views.

Xavier is patiently trying (trying being the operative word) to remove the kids from raiding the fridge, and fails at each attempt.

The triplets are relentless, as they are look like they are on a mission and would not let anything or anyone get in their way.

Maria captioned the video with “Just a normal day over here lol.. I love that Xavier has way more patience than me #triplets #lifestyle”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.