Karabo Mokoena
The kids aren’t alright: Watch kids waste sanitiser in classrooms

Does the department have enough sanitiser for this kind of wastage?

A twitter thread originally shared by Panyaza Lesufi showed what students were doing with sanitiser at school.

In a video, he captioned: “It’s tough out there but let’s not lose hope,” Gauteng MEC of education Panyaza Lesufi shared a video of a Grade 12 learner playing with sanitiser. The student was dancing around, spraying her hands and body with sanitiser.

In a separate video, a group of boys was experimenting with sanitiser, setting a boy’s hand on fire, others having a spraying routine.

The biggest concern people had is what younger children will be doing with the sanitiser if seniors are acting like this.

