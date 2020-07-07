The kids aren’t alright: Watch kids waste sanitiser in classrooms

A twitter thread originally shared by Panyaza Lesufi showed what students were doing with sanitiser at school.

In a video, he captioned: “It’s tough out there but let’s not lose hope,” Gauteng MEC of education Panyaza Lesufi shared a video of a Grade 12 learner playing with sanitiser. The student was dancing around, spraying her hands and body with sanitiser.

It’s tough out there but let’s not lose hope! pic.twitter.com/KfMyCQhdPi — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) July 6, 2020

In a separate video, a group of boys was experimenting with sanitiser, setting a boy’s hand on fire, others having a spraying routine.

Your Kids Mr Lesufi pic.twitter.com/zQcpkY1jX3 — Malome ‘a tsona (@UncleLebo) July 6, 2020

The biggest concern people had is what younger children will be doing with the sanitiser if seniors are acting like this.

If Grade 12s are behaving like Grade Rs, I wonder what Grade Rs will behave like pic.twitter.com/GBGKiFQMQ4 — Siyasamkela (@SiyaMtitshana) July 6, 2020

Better, Grade Rs will drink it pic.twitter.com/BvjmXERYSZ — Ntsiki ER (@Ntsikier) July 6, 2020

Now imagine Grade Rs who are going to spray it in their mouths… Eish jah neh kurough pic.twitter.com/103csQnHqS — Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) July 6, 2020

