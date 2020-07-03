Foodie Friday: Cook with Disney Channel

Inspired by Disney’s locally produced live action show Disney’s Cookabout – we are sharing with you some of their healthy and oh-so delicious recipes that were featured on the recent season of the show.
The cooking show sees kids learn where our food comes from, visiting farms around the country before heading back to the kitchen to learn to cook with the ingredients.
Mediterranean Baked Fish with Tomato and Fennel
Recipe by Christine Capendale
Ingredients
15 ml olive oil
1 garlic clove, crushed
1 small fennel bulb, thinly sliced (keep the fronds for garnish)
2,5 ml fennel seeds
2,5 ml cumin seeds
15 ml tomato paste
250 ml chopped tomato (use tinned tomato)
150 ml chicken or fish stock
15 ml honey
Zest of 1 small lemon
A few sprigs of thyme
300 g kingklip or any other firm fish, cut into chunks
80 g feta cheese, cubed
15g butter
5 ml lemon juice
Pinch of chilli flakes
Salt and black pepper for seasoning
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C.
Heat the olive oil in a small saucepan on medium heat and add the garlic, sliced fennel, fennel seeds and the cumin seeds.
Cook for a few minutes until soft.
Add the tomato paste, chopped tomato, stock, honey, lemon zest and the thyme.
Season with a bit of salt and black pepper and simmer the sauce for about 10 minutes until it thickens.
Divide the sauce between two small oven casseroles.
Season the fish and arrange the fish in the sauce.
Press the feta pieces around the fish. Spoon a little sauce over the fish and the feta.
Bake in the oven for about 20 minutes until the fish is cooked and the cheese golden brown.
While the fish is in the oven: melt together the butter and add the lemon juice and chilli.
Spoon this over the fish as soon as it comes out of the oven.
Serve immediately with some bruschetta and garnish with the fennel fronds.
Bruschetta
Brush a small amount of olive oil on two slices of sourdough bread and toast the bread on a griddle pan until golden and crisp.
