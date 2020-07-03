Foodie Friday: Cook with Disney Channel

Inspired by Disney’s locally produced live action show Disney’s Cookabout – we are sharing with you some of their healthy and oh-so delicious recipes that were featured on the recent season of the show.

The cooking show sees kids learn where our food comes from, visiting farms around the country before heading back to the kitchen to learn to cook with the ingredients.

Mediterranean Baked Fish with Tomato and Fennel

Recipe by Christine Capendale

Ingredients

15 ml olive oil

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 small fennel bulb, thinly sliced (keep the fronds for garnish)

2,5 ml fennel seeds

2,5 ml cumin seeds

15 ml tomato paste

250 ml chopped tomato (use tinned tomato)

150 ml chicken or fish stock

15 ml honey

Zest of 1 small lemon

A few sprigs of thyme

300 g kingklip or any other firm fish, cut into chunks

80 g feta cheese, cubed

15g butter

5 ml lemon juice

Pinch of chilli flakes

Salt and black pepper for seasoning

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C.

Heat the olive oil in a small saucepan on medium heat and add the garlic, sliced fennel, fennel seeds and the cumin seeds.

Cook for a few minutes until soft.

Add the tomato paste, chopped tomato, stock, honey, lemon zest and the thyme.

Season with a bit of salt and black pepper and simmer the sauce for about 10 minutes until it thickens.

Divide the sauce between two small oven casseroles.

Season the fish and arrange the fish in the sauce.

Press the feta pieces around the fish. Spoon a little sauce over the fish and the feta.

Bake in the oven for about 20 minutes until the fish is cooked and the cheese golden brown.

While the fish is in the oven: melt together the butter and add the lemon juice and chilli.

Spoon this over the fish as soon as it comes out of the oven.

Serve immediately with some bruschetta and garnish with the fennel fronds.

Bruschetta

Brush a small amount of olive oil on two slices of sourdough bread and toast the bread on a griddle pan until golden and crisp.

