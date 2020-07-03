The Great Equalizer Podcast-Back-to-school

In this episode the TGE ladies discuss whether we’ve decided to send our children back to school once ECD centres are running again, or whether we’ll be homeschooling for the foreseeable future.

We discuss our fears around contracting Coronavirus versus keeping our kids home like hermits (for what already feels like an eternity).

PLUS… Sam wonders if she’s being too careful and Charlene has hit The Mother Load (but not in a good way).

All this and more through the link or wherever you get your podcasts.

Listen here:

The Great Equalizer is hosted by local Joburg moms, Sam Herbst and Charlene Armstrong, who believe that all parents are rocking the same kind of crazy. It doesn’t matter who you were pre-kid, what colour skin you’re in, how rich or poor you are, or whether you’re gay or straight… If you’re a parent, you know what it’s like to smell your kid’s butt in public and you can probably identify with fantasising about killing your sleeping partner during a 03:00 am wakeup call.

Here at The Great Equalizer we laugh, bitch and cry about the ups and downs of our current upside-down. There’s just one rule (and it’s non-negotiable)… absolutely NO JUDGIES. Okay? Okay.

*And because your hosts don’t know what the frack they’re doing 99% of the time, we touch base with experts who do. So, hey, you may just learn something too ????

