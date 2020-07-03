WATCH: Emotional video of son asking his stepfather to adopt him

Keon wrote an emotional letter to his stepfather for Father’s Day. He was thanking him for saving his life and taking on this big responsibility of being an amazing father figure.

“If it were not for you, I would have been dead or in jail,” he said with a shaky voice.

After reading the first part of the letter, he finally builds up the courage to ask him to adopt him as his legal son.

It is a beautiful adoption proposal that ends with an: “I would be honoured to give you my last name.”

Get the tissues ready and watch the full video here:

