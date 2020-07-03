Actress Refilwe Madumo shares the importance of holding herself accountable as a mother

TV actress Refilwe Madumo has openly embraced the role of being a mom and is sharing her journey on an online show she calls Mama Mantics. Here, she shares that both she and her children are learning and struggling together in this journey of parenting.

Being a mom is… learning to keep an open heart every day.

The last time I gagged because of my kid was… yesterday. There was a poop explosion that wasn’t flushed properly. I can’t believe this is still my life.

The last time I cried was when… I watched them in their school play. They were both incredible!

My advice to other moms would be… look at your child as a whole human being. Try to support them on their journey to being themselves, not to mould them into who you want them to be.

My favourite part about being a mom is… when I see my kids asserting and affirming themselves without worrying about other people’s opinions.

The biggest challenge is… reminding myself that they are learning and struggling too. Staying consistently loving so that they can process without interference from my own hang-ups.

My biggest mom guilt is because… I work too much. I have three jobs at any given moment. I always feel my children need more of my time.

My success as a parent is measured by… how compassionate my children are towards each other and the world. In the same breath, how self-aware they are. How they respect their own feelings and honour them.

The most important affirmation I teach my children is… love yourself the most. Question everything and everyone that requires you to love yourself less, even if that someone is me.

The most important behaviour/attitude I mirror to my kids is... holding myself accountable, apologising when I am wrong and letting go so we can move on in love.