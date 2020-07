Toddlers just know how to make our hearts stop – with literally no warning at all! It’s like they’re fearless sometimes.

This dad and his son went out for a fun morning of fetch with their dog. The first round of fetch went really well – but things got a little “creepy” when the little boy picked up another stick…

Turns out it wasn’t a stick at all…

Watch the video below:

Son Unexpectedly Picks up a Snake I bet he thought it was stick to throw for the dog. ???????????? Posted by ViralHog on Monday, 29 June 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.