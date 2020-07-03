Here are some helpful and safe pregnancy exercise tips

Safe pregancy exercising tips are very important to staying safe and healthy throughout your pregnancy.

We share some great tips you can use while training with your belly:

The first and most important tip is to check with your doctor first. Make sure what you are doing is safe for you and the baby. If you didn’t work out much before the pregnancy, go gently and get tips on exercising for beginners. If you are a fitness freak, make sure you take it easy and get the okay from your doc. Get enough calories. Because exercise burns calories, make sure to follow a nutritious diet in order to keep your energy levels up and your body strong. Your doctor will monitor you throughout. Avoid dangerous sports. While this should be a given, many think it’s okay to continue their usual chores or hobbies – but it’s not always the case. Say goodbye to contact sports such as martial arts, basketball or soccer, as well as racquet sports, horseback riding, surfing and water skiing. It’s only for 10 months of your life, ladies. Wear the right clothes at all times. Make sure you are dressed comfortably in loose-fitting clothes when you’re training. And wear layers in case you get hot. Take note of your shoe size as well, as many women suffer from swollen feet during pregnancy. Always warm up. Nothing’s changed now that you’re pregnant, and your body still needs to warm up before a workout. Make sure you prepare your muscles for what’s ahead and increase your heart rate slowly. Stay hydrated before, during and after exercising. Don’t lie flat on your back after the first trimester, say experts, as the weight of your uterus puts pressure on a major vein, the ‘vena cava’, which can reduce blood flow to your heart and may diminish blood flow to your brain and uterus. This can make you dizzy, short of breath, or nauseated. Keep moving. Being pregnant doesn’t mean it’s time to sit around and eat all day long! Get moving in the best way you can. Never over-train while preggies. You don’t want to end up exhausted and out of breath. Listen to your body. Don’t exercise in high heat or humidity. Always get up slowly; your centre of gravity will shift as your belly grows. Take extra care not to get hurt. Cool down just like you warmed up – your body needs a friendly stretch after your workout.

By Angela Bekiaris. The post Safe Pregnancy Exercising Tips appeared first on People Magazine.

