Only grades R, 6 and 11 to return to school on Monday

The department of basic education has released a statement regarding schools reopening next week.
Only three grades are to return back to school on 6 July. This includes grades R, 6 and 11. The reopening strategy will be further adjusted to accommodate the rest of the grades and will be phased in accordingly.
Minister of Education Angie Motshekga will host a press briefing this weekend to inform the public of when the other grades will be phased in.
