2.7.2020

Only grades R, 6 and 11 to return to school on Monday

Not all the grades are going back to school on 6 July.

The department of basic education has released a statement regarding schools reopening next week.

Only three grades are to return back to school on 6 July. This includes grades R, 6 and 11. The reopening strategy will be further adjusted to accommodate the rest of the grades and will be phased in accordingly.

Minister of Education Angie Motshekga will host a press briefing this weekend to inform the public of when the other grades will be phased in.

