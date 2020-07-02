WATCH: This woman is all moms in a Zoom meeting

Dr Clare Wenham, a global health policy expert from the London School of Economics was being interviewed live via a video broadcasting service from her home. However, her daughter urgently needed her mum to approve the positioning of her unicorn drawing on their bookshelf.

The exchange between BBC News presenter Christian Fraser and the little girl has warmed the hearts of viewers around the world, and the footage has since gone viral.

While mum, Dr Wenham valiantly tries to continue with the interview, her daughter insists on having input on her artwork.

Fraser then asks Dr Wenham what her child’s name is.

“She’s called Scarlett,” answers the expert.

Fraser then chatted to Scarlett about her unicorn picture, telling her: “I think it looks better on the lower shelf. And it’s a lovely unicorn.”

But that wasn’t the end of it. Having had such a warm reception to her creation, Scarlett wanted to know the name of her art patron. “What’s his name? What’s his name mummy?”

Watch the exchange below:

“Mummy what’s his name?” Dr Clare Wenham, we understand your struggles of working from home and looking after children ????https://t.co/vXb15EQatL pic.twitter.com/4f3PODtJWA — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 1, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.