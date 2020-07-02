Actress Florence Masebe is not sending her kids back to school: Here’s why

The TV actress has been vocal about her safety fears in light of the high Covid-19 infection rate in the country.

Florence revealed that her son was part of a group of learners expected to physically return to school next week.

However as a severely asthmatic person, she also fears them contracting and passing the virus on to her.

My son is part of the group that goes back to school on the 8th. We live in Johannesburg. I have a delicate asthma situation. Hard decisions. — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) July 1, 2020

Florence acknowledged that her stance was made from a position of privilege as for others, there was no option but to send their children back, despite the risks.

I know that for me to even be able grapple with whether a child goes back to school or not is major privilege. Many other parents can’t even choose. — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) July 1, 2020

The actress’s tweets were met with countless stories from her followers who were in similar predicaments.

In the end, Florence decided that it was best to keep her son at home with the option of homeschooling – for now.

