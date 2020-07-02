Actress Florence Masebe is not sending her kids back to school: Here’s why

The TV actress has been vocal about her safety fears in light of the high Covid-19 infection rate in the country.
Florence revealed that her son was part of a group of learners expected to physically return to school next week.
However as a severely asthmatic person, she also fears them contracting and passing the virus on to her.
Florence acknowledged that her stance was made from a position of privilege as for others, there was no option but to send their children back, despite the risks.
I know that for me to even be able grapple with whether a child goes back to school or not is major privilege. Many other parents can’t even choose.
— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) July 1, 2020
The actress’s tweets were met with countless stories from her followers who were in similar predicaments.
My daughter is in grade 4 has to go in August, is asthmatic, my granny is hypertensive haibo andazi???? https://t.co/ArSVaHfx4k
— kgoshigadi yabapedi (@I_AM_KediR) July 1, 2020
My son went back in June. I have hypertension and his dad is diabetic.. I worry everyday.. This is a very delicate situation. I understand you very well
— kese (@cecil_jonez) July 1, 2020
My kids are staying at home and continuing with online lessons until we review the situation in August. I have high BP so I’m high risk of hospitalization if I get infected.
— Lerato Tosi Thupi (@Leratology) July 1, 2020
I have refused for my kids to go back to school, all have asthma and are taking daily medication for it. We wi have to do with homeschooling for now.
— Madimetja (@GaeKgakala) July 1, 2020
As a parent myself and my wife. We ha made a decision that none of our kids will go to school. They can repeat a grade if it needs be but not a life.
— Mr Sek. (@Sekgowe) July 1, 2020
In the end, Florence decided that it was best to keep her son at home with the option of homeschooling – for now.
I just had a really helpful conversation with the school. We will carry on with online work. https://t.co/QaE37gBcyO
— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) July 1, 2020
