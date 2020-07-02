Being a parent 2.7.2020 04:30 pm

Actress Florence Masebe is not sending her kids back to school: Here's why

Her reasons are shared by countless other South African parents.

The TV actress has been vocal about her safety fears in light of the high Covid-19 infection rate in the country.

Florence revealed that her son was part of a group of learners expected to physically return to school next week.

However as a severely asthmatic person, she also fears them contracting and passing the virus on to her.

Florence acknowledged that her stance was made from a position of privilege as for others, there was no option but to send their children back, despite the risks.

The actress’s tweets were met with countless stories from her followers who were in similar predicaments.

In the end, Florence decided that it was best to keep her son at home with the option of homeschooling – for now.

