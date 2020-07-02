Two more children die from Covid-19 in South Africa

According to Time Select, two more children between 10-19 years have lost their lives since last Friday. This brings the total number of child-related deaths to 10.

This might seem like a low number, but it should be concerning considering that research shows that children experience mild Covid-19 symptoms.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) “people of all ages can be infected by the new coronavirus”.

Dr Lesley Bamford, chief director of child, youth, and school health at the national department of health, says that children are usually asymptomatic. Initially, healthcare professionals were suspecting that children would pose a high risk of infection, but this has not been the case.

Research also shows that children that experience complications had underlying issues.

This article first appeared on Times Select.

