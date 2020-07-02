WATCH: Live cameras allow parents to see their babies in NICU from anywhere

For a lot of NICU parents, the first few days of parenting are filled with anxiety and this could be due to a lack of access to their babies. With the stringent Covid-19 measures, the anxiety is heightened.

Primary Children’s NICU in Salt Lake City has installed AngelEye, a live camera streaming service that allows parents to watch their children 24/7. The 50 cameras are being accessed at least 22k times a day, to indicate how happy parents are for such a service.

Kara Curnen, the neonatal critical care director at Primary Children’s Hospital, has been pushing for the cameras for six years. She has received amazing feedback from parents since Angel Eye launched in May 2020. It is not the same as physically holding and bonding with your child, but it is better than not knowing what they are doing when you are not with them.

Watch the full video here:

