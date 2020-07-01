Becoming a Parent 1.7.2020 05:00 pm

WATCH: Mom gives birth in the parking lot of a maternity clinic

Karabo Mokoena
NowThis

She was almost there.

Birth plans are great, but childbirth does not always go as planned. This is definitely the case for this new Florida mom.

Susan and Joseph Anderson had no idea that their daughter had already planned her entrance as she was not willing to wait for them to get inside the building. They had planned to give birth in a maternity clinic.

Luckily, there was a midwife ready to catch the baby, as Susan and Joseph calmly stood at the parking lot to give birth to their baby.

Their midwife, Sandra Lobaina, knew exactly what to do, and even assured the police officers who were present that everything is okay.

Julia Anderson was born healthy.

Watch the full video below:

Midwife Pulls Off Stunning Baby Delivery in Parking Lot

This midwife delivered a baby in a parking lot

Posted by NowThis on Tuesday, 30 June 2020

