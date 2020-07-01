WATCH: Beautiful home birthing experience with support from dad

Every mother remembers the birth of their child like it was yesterday. They can all tell you the story from the moment they lost their mucus plug to the water breaking and the baby landing on earth.

This beautiful shows the journey of natural vaginal delivery and all the things the family does to manage the pain.

From the bouncing ball, water, and massages from the midwife and her partner. With over a million views, the viewers loved how dad participated in the whole birthing experience.

The family is later joined by the two older brothers and the grandmother, and they all share in the beauty of a new life.

Watch the full video here:

