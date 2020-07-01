WATCH: Christ Church Preparatory share a song for all children

Our Kids 1.7.2020 11:30 am

Christ Church Preparatory School and College

The kids came together to sing a song of hope for children of the world.

The senior and junior choir members from Christ Church Preparatory School sang for the children of the world.

The choir recorded a virtual song called, A Child’s Prayer. The recorded video is made up of each choir member singing the song along with music teacher Mariki Lessing playing piano.

Marketing manager for the school Dawn Schmitz said, “It was envisaged and brought to life by Lizanne Fourie, Elissa Lessing and Mariki Lessing as a prayer for all children across the world.”

Mariki Lessing said, “We are praying for your health, safety and peace during this challenging time. Remember that God is always in control.”

