Grade 11 learner killed in aircraft accident

A grade 11 learner of Hoërskool Montana was killed in a light aircraft accident on Tuesday.

She was on a training flight as a member of Professional Flight Centre at Wonderboom airport when the Piper Cherokee crashed at the main campus of Onderstepoort veterinary academic hospital.

Charles Mabaso, spokesperson for the Tshwane EMS said that the pilot of a light Piper aircraft was declared dead on scene.

Mabaso confirmed that the light aircraft only had one occupant.

“The accident was reported just before 13:00.”

According to Xander Loubser, spokesperson of Ambulink ambulance service, the EMS declared the female pilot “dead on scene”.

Marietta du Plooy, vice-principal of Hoërskool Montana, said the school is saddened by this unfortunate accident.

“Our thoughts are with the family and we are sharing their grieve,” said Du Plooy.

According to eyewitnesses the location of the crash could be seen from far. It was seen as a veld fire which caused a lot of smoke which was started by the impact of the crash.

The Accident and Incident Investigation Division (AIDD) has been notified of the accident and investigators were dispatched to start the process of investigating the cause of the accident.

“Further details about the accident will be released,” said Kabelo Ledwaba of AIDD.

Owner of the Professional Flight Centre, André le Roux said they were still severely traumatised by the accident.

He said he could not provide more details regarding the accident because of the investigation.

