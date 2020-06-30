These are all of Dr Dre’s kids

US Rapper Dr Dre has hit headlines for news of his divorce from his wife of 24 years, Nicole Threatt Young and its set to be a contentious divorce. There is no prenup, with many assets to divide up and kids in the equation.

Dr Dre was co-owner of Death Row Records and has more significantly launched one of the most successful brands of headphones – Beats by Dre.

So how many kids does Dr Dre have?

Dr Dre and Nicole shared two children together and there are five from different women. So, seven in total.

Truice Young, 23 years old

Truly Young, 19 years old

Dr Dre also has four other children.

Curtis Young, 38 years old

Curtis is Dr Dre’s firstborn child whom he had when he was 16 years old with Cassandra Joy Greene. Curtis only met his father 20 years after his birth. He has since gone on to follow his father’s footsteps and venture into a career of music.

Tanya Danielle Young, 37 years old

Danielle is Dr Dre’s oldest daughter who is also an aspiring musician. Danielle’s mother, Lisa Johnson, was 15-years-old when she fell pregnant with Dr Dre’s child.

Andre R. Young Jr, deceased

Andre died in 2008 from an overdose of morphine and cocaine.

Marcel Young, 29 years old

This is Dr Dre’s third child that he had with ex-lover Michelle, who was an RnB singer

Tyra Young

Not much is known about Tyra Young, but she has produced and acted in movies.

