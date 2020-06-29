Being a parent 29.6.2020 03:00 pm

WATCH: Is ‘baby brain’ a real thing?

All 4 Women
WATCH: Is ‘baby brain’ a real thing?

iStock

According to this video, it is not.

The long-held perception that new mothers are more forgetful and less attentive has been dismissed by a new study.

This video offers a fascinating peek into the results of a new study that claims new moms actually have better brain functioning a year after they give birth – and other interesting claims that you can see when you watch the video above.

If you’re a new mom, there’s hope for you if you’re feeling like your brain is mush right now…

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 