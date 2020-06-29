WATCH: Is ‘baby brain’ a real thing?

The long-held perception that new mothers are more forgetful and less attentive has been dismissed by a new study.

This video offers a fascinating peek into the results of a new study that claims new moms actually have better brain functioning a year after they give birth – and other interesting claims that you can see when you watch the video above.

If you’re a new mom, there’s hope for you if you’re feeling like your brain is mush right now…

