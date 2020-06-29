WATCH: Toddler twin climbers will have you wondering if you really want twins or not

Every toddler mom knows what a handful an active toddler can be. They are curiously touching, eating and climbing everything that can get their hands on.

Now, imagine two small people climbing things that they are not supposed to.

You don’t have to imagine. You can just watch.

These siblings look like they have had days of practising when you see how easily they climb the kitchen counter to access the sink and taps. They are both relentless and come out victorious at the end.

Watch the full video below:

Posted by Mike Terry Inegbese on Wednesday, 17 June 2020

