Being a parent 26.6.2020 06:30 pm

Parents react to the first day of GDE applications for 2021

Parenty staff
There were mixed reactions to this year’s 2021 school online application process.

Amongst all the back-and-forth that is gripping the department of basic education due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 online applications have gone ahead.

Parents applying for schools for Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils for the 2021 school year were this week asked to log on to the Gauteng department of education’s (GDE) online application website to secure a spot for their child at their desired school. There were glitches and successes, and reactions from parents on the ease of the process is mixed.

This is what parents had to say on Twitter after using the GDE’s online portal to apply for schools in 2021:

 

