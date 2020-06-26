Parents react to the first day of GDE applications for 2021

Amongst all the back-and-forth that is gripping the department of basic education due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 online applications have gone ahead.

Parents applying for schools for Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils for the 2021 school year were this week asked to log on to the Gauteng department of education’s (GDE) online application website to secure a spot for their child at their desired school. There were glitches and successes, and reactions from parents on the ease of the process is mixed.

This is what parents had to say on Twitter after using the GDE’s online portal to apply for schools in 2021:

What a seamless process. Thanks GDE and the future Minister of Basic Education @Lesufi — Lime Mnyaka (@Mawendi) June 25, 2020

Nothing is working with this online registration thing. I wonder what were we trying to solve by bringing this system thing. Instead we all frustrated and anxiety levels arehigh #GDE2021OnlineAdmissions — Ntakuseni Mudau (@Ntakuse95401373) June 25, 2020

#GDE2021OnlineAdmissions asked to put in an OTP.. I have not received one. Can someone help? — Devan Murugan (@devan_murugan) June 25, 2020

Finally managed my #GDE2021OnlineAdmissions application for Gr1. So much more stressful than the first time I did it, & here I thought it would be a walk in the park! ???? I suppose at least its done. — Pippa Tshabalala (@UnexpectedPippa) June 25, 2020

Must admit, I actually appreciate @educationgp prompt response @Lesufi ???????? helped with keeping me calm????????‍♀️ #GDE2021OnlineAdmissions — Jessica Matlala (@MatlalaJessica) June 25, 2020

