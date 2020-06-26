Truth time: how many kids does Papa Penny have?

South African musician and reality star Papa Penny, 57, is not only famous for his eccentric personality and music but also for the fact that he is dad to many children.

Also Read: My fellow South Africans…. meet the kids that call me dad

As of April 2019, Papa Penny was officially dad to 25 children with the last born son having been welcomed into the star’s family.

Papa Penny is also quite vocal and celebrated when his family grows and upon the birth of his 25th child, he posted a pic of his baby boy on Instagram with a caption saying, “#Ahee Penny Penny Jr.” This son’s name is actually named PapaPenny Jnr and is one of his kids with his current wife Mama Nonny.

Also Read: Father’s Day special: Slikour advises dads to be there

In an interview with News 24, the musician also shared that he was probably going to have more children as 25 children was “still a small amount” compared to his father who had 68 kids. When he met Mama Nonny, Papa Penny already had 23 children. One of them is a daughter named Naomi whom he had with his former wife, who is from Mozambique.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.