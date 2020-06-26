WATCH: Kaaiva James got moves!

A cute video shared by actress Gabrielle Union showing her one-year-old daughter Kaaiva James Union-Wade dancing to some good Caribbean music will bring a big smile on your face.

Kaavia is known for her epic facial expressions which are used as memes all over, this time she also showed some of her dance moves and of course it went viral.

Watch this adorable video:

Union and husband Dwyane Wade have opened up their journey of parenthood, Wade has three children from a previous relationship.

The couple has been opened of their struggles with fertility, Kaaiva was born through a surrogate in October 2018.

The pair have been vocal for their support of the LGBTQIA community. In May, Dwayne’s 13-year-old child came home one day and expressed that she wanted to “live her truth”, and moving forward wanted to be referred to as ‘her’ and ‘she’ and would like to be called Zaya instead of Zion.

Union has posted how proud she is of Zaya: “@zayawade you are a such an inspiration and motivation to get my butt up every day and fight. When I’m weary, frustrated, full of rage, I see your face and your joy and you living your best life and I want that for all of us.”

