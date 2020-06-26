Being a parent 26.6.2020 01:00 pm

Black Coffee wishes his son a happy fifth birthday with sweet Instagram post

Karabo Mokoena
Black Coffee tells his boy that the world awaits his greatness.

To celebrate his son’s fifth birthday, Nkosinathi Maphumulo AKA Black Coffee shared a beautiful celebration message on social media.

Not only was he celebrating his birthday, but he was also celebrating the person that he is and becoming. A cheerleader at 5, that’s what Asante is in the Maphumulo household. In the first frame video, Asante is cheering his brother on screaming “go Anesu, go Anesu you can do it”.

Black Coffee shared “that’s a soul that he is, loving and super supportive”.

“He’s also our smile keeper and the life of our little parties.”

Asante and Anesu Maphuulo are the two children Black Coffee shares with his ex-wife Mbali Mlotshwa.

