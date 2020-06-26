Actress Fundi Zwane’s parenting success is in her daughter’s laughs

Imbewu: The Seed actress Fundi Zwane shares with us why she thinks it is important to communicate with your children, especially as a working mom. She answered a few of our mom questions this week and shares moments that have made her laugh and cry.

Being a mom is …. a high calling that I am absolutely privileged to be able to do.

The last time I laughed because of my kid was when she … pronounced the word “festival” as festible, lol.

The last time I cried was when… I was having an emotional day and I looked at her and said: “Everything is gonna be OK”. She then hugged me and said ” everything is OK ma”.

My advice to other moms would be… the journey is uniquely yours. I believe there is no cut and dry template for Motherhood.

My favourite part about being a mom is… every single thing.

The biggest challenge is… I don’t look at the hard parts of parenting as challenges but rather regard those our biggest areas of learning. There are many.



My biggest mom guilt is when… I overwork.

My success as a parent is measured by… my ability to look at my child in her eyes and apologize when I’ve made an error. My other success is when she laughs.

The most important affirmation I say to my child is… you are Black and Beautiful. She hears that from me a couple of times a day from me since the day she was born.

The most important behaviour/attitude I mirror for my child is… humility, kindness and tears when necessary.

My work-life balance as a working mum is… I work, I communicate.

I travel, I communicate.

I downtime, I communicate.

Communication is the thread that keeps me in the balance as a mom and a businesswoman.

I hate when other moms…. I could never use the words hate and motherhood in the same sentence. I cannot. I learn from other mothers. Some things I adopt and try my way.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.