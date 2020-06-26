Baby 26.6.2020 09:00 am

Covid-19 positive Wuhan preemie finally goes home

Xanet Scheepers
iStock

Weighing 500g at birth, this story is a reminder that things will be okay.

Qing Qing was born at only 24 weeks, weighing a mere 500g in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province – she was the same length as a pen.

The little girl’s vitals were very unstable when she was born and her skin was livid because she couldn’t breathe.

Paramedics gave her emergency treatment, and she survived – but still struggled with serious complications.

After 4 months of treatment and care, Qing Qing has gained 2.68kg and her vital signs are now stable.  She was discharged from the hospital on 17 June and finally went home to her parents.

Also Read: Mexican triplets all test positive for Covid-19 after birth

Zeng Lingkong, a doctor at Wuhan Children’s Hospital says Qing Qing’s breath, heart rate and oxygen saturation was unstable for a long time. He says her treatment was very difficult because any physical change could cause her condition to deteriorate. She was only 1 month old when she got hydrocephalus – an abnormal build-up of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF in the the brain. She miraculously survived again with treatment.

Dr Lingkong says she has been an inspiration to doctors and nurses in the hospital, giving them the will to continue fighting the coronavirus each day.

Watch her progress in the video below:

Xanet Scheepers

Xanet is an award-winning journalist and Living and Loving’s digital editor. She has won numerous awards for her health and wellness articles and was a finalist for the Discovery Journalist of the Year in 2009 and again in 2011 for the Discovery Best Health Consumer Reporting and Feature Writing category. She is responsible for our online presence across social media channels and makes sure our moms have fresh and interesting articles to read every day. Learn more about Xanet Scheepers.

 

 

 

 

 

