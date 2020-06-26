Here’s what we should know about food safety during Covid-19

As the South African economy opens up from the lockdown instituted to curb the spread of the coronavirus, more and more businesses have opened up. So some restaurants and most takeaway spots instruct employees with symptoms associated with Covid-19 to report them to their supervisors.

According to the World Health Organisation, “to date, there have not been any reports of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 virus through food. However, concerns were expressed about the potential for these viruses to persist on raw foods of animal origin.”

This is what we know about retail food stores (Pick up only) and Covid-19 safety:

They should be following all the Covid-19 regulations put in place by the government such as screening their employees, wearing masks, and regular use of sanitisers – in addition to the washing of hands.

According to the US-based FDA (Food and Drug Administration Agency) on the other hand, states that employees who work in retail food stores and feel sick should report it and go home to self-isolate.

They should wash their hand often with soap for at least 20 seconds – particularly after touching high touch areas, before eating, after going to the bathroom etc

Staff at retail food stores should also maintain stringent hygiene safety standards by using gloves to avoid direct bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

The premises where they work should also continually be cleaned and infected.

The packaging used during the transport of food to your home should also keep out contamination by ensuring that the wrapping used on the doors is done in such a way that contamination is prevented.

Where you pick up, your food retailers should have pick-up zones that enable social distancing to take place.

