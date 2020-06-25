Gauteng dept of education opens 2021 applications, but with some technical glitches

The Gauteng department of education has opened online applications for the 2021 academic year. The applications will commence today until 25 July 2020.

The department has also made parents aware that there is a delay in receiving One Time Pins (OTP). Their IT specialists are looking into this issue currently.

According to a social media update: “The principle of first-come, first-served will NOT be applied as a rule.”

The department is, therefore, urging parents to keep calm.

[Notice] Dear Parent currently applying for #GDE2021OnlineAdmissions kindly note our IT specialists are aware of the long wait for OTP and are attending to that issue. The principle of first come, first served will NOT be applied as a rule. Let keep calm @Lesufi — Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) (@educationgp) June 25, 2020

