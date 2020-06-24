Our Kids 24.6.2020 03:30 pm

School turns hostel into isolation venue as 204 learners test positive for Covid-19

Makaula Senior Secondary. Source: Twitter

The school has been sent a team of clinicians.

Makaula secondary school in the Eastern Cape’s hostel is being assessed to become an isolation venue as 204 pupils (and hostel assistants) from the school have tested positive for Covid-19. The use of the hostel is thought to be a measure that can stop the further spread from these 204 cases.

The school was one of the many in SA that were deemed ready to open on 8 June when schools reopened after their closure since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in SA.

According to ENCA, a team of clinicians has already been dispatched to the school to assess where the hostel meets the necessary requirements to become a quarantine facility.

