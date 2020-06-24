NSC 2020 exams to go ahead as planned – This is what we know so far

The department of basic education has gazetted new regulations concerning Covid-19 and school which state that the National Senior Certificate (NSC) 2020 exams will go ahead as planned. Students will, as per these latest regulations, sit to write this exam in November and December.

Here’s what we know so far:

The 2020 school calendar was revised due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in SA.

350,000 part-time students that were meant to write their Senior certificate and National Senior Certificate exams in May and June have had their exams moved to November and December. The department of basic education announced this postponement in April but only gazetted it on Tuesday.

In stating that the NSC 2020 exams will be written as normal, there is still a grey area as the department has also at the same time said that the exams will be subject to the realignment of the timetable for the 2020 revised school calendar.

The grey area is created by the fact that if the exams are dependent on the latest timetable for 2020 – then they may still be revised should the school timetable itself be revised.

