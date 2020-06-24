Parents speak out on taking their grade 1s back to school on 6 July

Children in Grades 1, 2, and 3 are set to go back to school on 6 July as per the department of basic education’s phased-in approach to the reopening of schools. Parents are still split and not in agreement with whether or not they are confidently sending their children back.

Some parents have opted to continue homeschooling their children as that is the safest option. Parents like Chantal Gomez are opting for homeschooling. Her case is a special one as her child has asthma, and research has shown that people with comorbidities are at a higher risk.

For many like her, going back to the classroom is not an option.

Other parents are trying to navigate this new normal, and want their children to continue functioning in society. Like Julia Mfeka whose child is going to Grade 1.

Julia said: “My son is going back, and I am so scared but hope for the best because I trust his school.”

Also Read: Yes, I deregistered my toddler from school

Kubashnie Amod shared: “My daughter is in Grade 1. We are still undecided because the world is not a safe place anymore. Our children’s well being must come first. We cannot be a statistic of this pandemic but live to tell the story.”

This sentiment is shared by so many other parents who want their children to get an education and social interaction, but doubt if their children will be safe while at school.

The safety of the little ones is a priority, but their education and development are also as important. Choosing between the two has put many parents between a rock and a very hard place.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.