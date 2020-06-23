Baby 23.6.2020 03:00 pm

Mexican triplets all test positive for Covid-19 after birth

All 4 Women
Mexican triplets all test positive for Covid-19 after birth

iStock

All three of the babies were born with the coronavirus but not all showed symptoms.

Mexican triplets tested positive for the coronavirus at birth and are believed to have contracted the virus in utero, regional health authorities said on Monday

The children, two boys and one girl, were born by caesarean section last Wednesday in the state of San Luis Potosi, in north-eastern Mexico.

“On the same day they were born, they were tested because they were premature and the results were positive,” the state’s health secretary, Monica Rangel, said at a press conference.

The children’s test results arrived on Saturday. Only one has symptoms of Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus. The other two babies were asymptomatic as were their parents, who were still awaiting the result of their own tests.

Rangel said it would be “impossible” for them to have developed the disease after they were born, as they were tested within hours of their birth.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Two teens donate 2600 masks to Johannesburg Girls Preparatory School 19.6.2020
Mom shares her birthing experience during a global pandemic 18.6.2020
Mumbai hospital delivers over 100 healthy children from Covid-19 positive mothers 21.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 