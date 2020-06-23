Mexican triplets all test positive for Covid-19 after birth

Mexican triplets tested positive for the coronavirus at birth and are believed to have contracted the virus in utero, regional health authorities said on Monday

The children, two boys and one girl, were born by caesarean section last Wednesday in the state of San Luis Potosi, in north-eastern Mexico.

“On the same day they were born, they were tested because they were premature and the results were positive,” the state’s health secretary, Monica Rangel, said at a press conference.

The children’s test results arrived on Saturday. Only one has symptoms of Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus. The other two babies were asymptomatic as were their parents, who were still awaiting the result of their own tests.

Rangel said it would be “impossible” for them to have developed the disease after they were born, as they were tested within hours of their birth.

