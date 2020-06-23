5 foods your toddler should eat

As your baby grows into a toddler, it’s a time of rapid change and development. Everything is a big new adventure which can make things tricky when it comes to food and mealtimes.

Organix (a brand dedicated to making tasty and nutritious organic baby and toddler food) has put together a handy guide of the nutrients your toddler needs to eat:

Vitamin D : Important for developing strong Under 5s will need to take a supplement as this vitamin can’t be found in food alone.

Vitamin A : Helps keep your little one's immune system tip-top shape along with their vision. You can find it in liver, sweet potato and leafy greens.

Zinc : Great for healing scratches and grazes, and a great energy booster, too. It's found in lots of dairy foods, meat, fish and eggs.

Vitamin C : Helps with growth and the repair of skin tissue. Oranges, mangoes, cauliflower, broccoli and berries all contain it.

Iron: Essential for making healthy blood cells and carrying oxygen through your body. It can be found in red meat, fish, poultry, eggs, beans, lentils and dried fruits.

How much should my toddler eat?

There’s no ‘ideal’ portion size for toddlers, but they should be eating a balanced and healthy diet along with these portions of the four main food groups a day.

5-a-day fruit and veggies : Offer fruit and veggies at each meal and serve some as Go for a rainbow of colours.

2-a-day protein foods : Choose from meat, fish, eggs, crushed nuts, nut butters and pulses.

5-a-day starchy foods : This includes bread, rice, potatoes, pasta and cereals.

: This includes bread, rice, potatoes, pasta and cereals. 3-a-day dairy foods: Offer milk, cheese and yoghurt (or calcium-enriched plant-based alternatives).

