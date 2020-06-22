How to ensure that your child gets their hair done and stays Covid-19 free

With the country being on advanced Level 3, more businesses are being allowed to come on stream and start operations again after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even though the kids are probably tired of going to school with lockdown hair – consider these safety precautions before going to the hairdresser with them.

Here’s a guide to take your kids to the hairdresser safely:

Check that the hairdresser is following the strict hygiene protocols required

This includes social distancing, providing hand sanitiser before entering the salon and handwashing stations for both clients and stylists, and of course wearing masks. Watch particularly for instances where there is close contact between people.

Make use of contactless payments

According to the government gazette, wherever possible contactless payments should be encouraged. If not possible wash hands before and after handling money.

Use of gloves while working on clients

Each hairdresser should have gloves on while working on a client and also change the gloves safely for each client.

Make an appointment

The regulations by the government recommend that hairdressers work by appointment to reduce the number of people in the same space.

